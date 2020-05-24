Info-tech

Hackers release jailbreak that unlocks all iPhones up to iOS 13.5

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on May 24, 2020 Published on May 24, 2020

An iPhone hacking team has rolled out a new “jailbreak” for unlocking iPhone’s up to the latest iOS version iOS 13.5.

The jailbreak has been released by a renowned iPhone hacking group called the unc0ver team.

“#unc0ver v5.0.0 will be the first 0day jailbreak released since iOS 8!Every other jailbreak released since iOS 9 used 1day exploits that were either patched in the next beta version or the hardware. This will be a big milestone for jailbreaking,” a hacker from the team (@Pwn20wnd) had tweeted.

“#unc0ver v5.0.0 is NOW OUT,” they tweeted.

Apple has a “walled garden” approach to iPhones where it limits customizations to its phones by only allowing select apps and customizations on its phones.

Hackers have attempted to find workarounds allowing for more customization in the smartphone using previously known iOS vulnerabilities to break free from what is dubbed as Apple’s “jail,” hence the term “jailbreak.”

This is done by exploiting a previously known iOS vulnerability to break through these restrictions set by Apple and access the underlying software.

These restrictions are put in place for better security according to the tech giant, Hackers argue that jailbreaks will allow iPhone users to better customize their phones similar to Android users. Security experts, however, have argued against jailbreaks stating that it will allow more vulnerabilities to be exposed, thus putting security at risk, TechCrunch reported.

The latest jailbreak released by the unc0ver team works for all iPhones that run iOS 11 and above up to the recently released iOS 13.5.

The jailbreak might not work forever. It will be effective only till the time that Apple finds and patches the vulnerability that enables the jailbreak.

Published on May 24, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Sincerely,

Support Quality Journalism
Apple Inc
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Cybercriminals sell blood plasma as “miracle cure” for Covid-19 on dark web: Report
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.