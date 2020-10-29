Tech Mahindra inks Rs.400 crore deal with HAL

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
Tech Mahindra on Thursday said that it has inked a contract of Rs.400 crore for enterprise resource planning (ERP) implementation ‘Project Parivartan’ by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).
Tech Mahindra will be responsible for the transformation and modernisationof the ERP system as an implementation and support partner enabling HAL to streamline and standardise its business processes across the organisation, the company said in a statement.
‘Project Parivartan’ is a comprehensive business integration exercise driven to achieve a centralised ERP for HAL. This exercise will enable HAL to adopt some best practices being followed in the similar industries globally. Selected as a system integrator, Tech Mahindra will implement Project Parivartan over a period of nine years by ensuring smooth transition to a centralised version of ERP, it said.
Tech Mahindra will transform the distributed application to a centralised application, for all the HAL’s 22 divisions based on a business transformation engineering process, which includes implementation of SRM (supplier relationship management), CRM (customer relationship management).
“This project will transform HAL’s ERP system, serving the Armed Forces in an efficient and effective manner. This is in line with our TechMNxt charter that focuses on leveraging new generation technologies with original equipment manufacturers and aims to deliver an enhanced experience to our customers,” Sujit Baksi, President Corporate Affairs and Business Head Emerging Markets, Tech Mahindra, said.h
The key objective of Project Parivartan is to achieve standardisation, rationalisation and integration of business processes and systems across HAL to deliver business value, through consolidation of data and rationalisation of processes to achieve operational excellence.
“In order to meet the challenges of evolving business scenarios and to ensure sustaining competitiveness and customer focus, HAL has initiated ‘Project Parivartan’. This will further enhance features supporting MRO in Aerospace and Defence systems will facilitate HAL in improving and bringing in centralised functioning," R Madhavan, Chairmand and Managing Director, HAL, said.
