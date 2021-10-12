HCL Tech expands partnership with Google Cloud for healthcare, life sciences solutions

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
HCL Technologies on Monday said it has expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to jointly launch healthcare and life sciences solutions for customers.
This partnership will deliver the best of HCL and Google Cloud's deep health care and life sciences domain capabilities and investments through co-innovation and address the shifts in the industry, a statement said.
HCL Technologies will establish a joint centre of excellence (CoE) for Google Cloud with industry experts and Google Cloud-certified ideapreneurs to deliver solutions for payer, provider, medtech and biopharma customers, it added. HCL's Google Cloud Native Labs will help accelerate these solutions with Google Cloud support, which is positioned to deliver solutions through its native data and AI offerings and its security capabilities across the healthcare and life sciences value chain, it said.
HCL's CoE will develop solutions that address critical industry issues, such as interoperability, data governance and security, while delivering a superior customer experience, it added.
"As the healthcare and life sciences industry continues to digitally transform, there is a growing need for solutions that are cloud-native, secure and support innovation,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice president (Partner Ecosystem) at Google Cloud, said. “We partnered with Google Cloud for this key initiative because it will enable our experts at HCL to incorporate decades of domain expertise to deliver cutting-edge, cloud-native solutions to the market,” Shrikanth Shetty, corporate vice president at HCL Technologies, said. The partnership will help improve the patient and employee experiences and use data to drive insights in areas like claims management and 'servitization', he added.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...