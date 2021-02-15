HCL Tech signs MoU with IIT-K for cybersecurity

HCL Technologies (HCL) on Monday said it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) to collaborate in the area of cybersecurity.

As part of the MoU, HCL will work with C3iHub, a specialised cybersecurity research centre at IITK, the company said in a statement.

This collaboration will bring together the country’s brightest minds, advanced research capabilities and global resources to develop cutting-edge solutions in the area of cybersecurity. HCL and IITK will bring in real-world industry exposure to carry out joint initiatives and research, it said.

The teams will develop a security framework and solutions for cybersecurity challenges in current and future operational technologies as one of the first areas of interest. They will also work together to discover and manage cyber threats, vulnerabilities, and critical infrastructure risks.

HCL will also work with IITK to identify selective research projects to bring them to scale. The projects will be tested on international benchmarks to commercialise products and services, with testing and development performed in a special HCL environment.