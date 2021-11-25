HCL Technologies opens new facility in Sri Lanka

HCL Technologies (HCL) has opened its new facility at the state-of-the-art Cinnamon Life complex in Colombo.

According to a stock exchange filing, HCL continues to expand and grow in Sri Lanka and this new facility will be its largest in the country, accommodating 4,000 employees.

" From this new development HCL will provide IT services to global clients in the areas of digital applications and system integration services, product development and support, and infrastructure management services including digital workplace solutions," the company said.

“With Cinnamon Life’s strategic location at the heart of Colombo, this iconic signature structure reflects of HCL as a next-generation global technology company that constantly reimagines business for a digital age,” said Srimathi Shivashankar, Corporate Vice President, HCL Technologies.