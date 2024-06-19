HCLTech and Tecnotree have announced a partnership to co-develop advanced 5G-led generative AI (GenAI) solutions for the global telecom industry. According to the company, the partnership will bring together HCLTech’s expertise in driving AI-led digital transformation for telcos and communications service providers (CSPs) and Tecnotree’s 5G and AI-led BSS platform capabilities.

The companies will bring to the market solutions that will help telcos and CSPs unlock new opportunities, accelerate innovation and drive sustainable growth with next-generation solutions that enhance customer delight through hyper-personalisation.

Hitesh Morar, CTO and CPO of Tecnotree Corporation, said, “We are excited to embark on this exciting journey with HCLTech by leveraging Tecnotree’s Sensa Intelligence platform to drive transformation. By combining our strengths, we are committed to delivering unparalleled value by redefining digital experiences and improving revenue monetisation capabilities for our clients.”

A company statement also indicated that HCLTech and Tecnotree’s joint solutions will, in alignment with the Open Digital Architecture (ODA) and AI guidelines of TM Forum, seamlessly integrate with CSPs’ current capabilities while transforming their BSS with new capabilities.

Pawan Vadapalli, Corporate Vice President and Global Head, Digital Business Services, HCLTech, said, “This partnership marks a major milestone in our journey to innovate and transform the global telecom industry. Together, we aim to solve real-world challenges for telcos by using GenAI and create meaningful business impacts.”

(Inputs from BL intern Vidushi Nautiyal)