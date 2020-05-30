Health Mapping & AI Tools making people tech-savvy amidst Covid-19 lockdown

Hammered out by mechanisation
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
As India surpassed 1,60,000 corona cases, the government is actively pursuing contact tracing to help control infections.
Experts are now speculating that the post-pandemic era will bring a new normal, as people would prefer to go outside with the bottle of sanitizer and face masks.
As talks of post lockdown plans emerge, people will have to make some changes to their regular functioning. A post-lockdown world would have to be more cautious, more sanitized, and still maintain a social distance. AI may be of tremendous help for the scenario.
New research suggests that using a health mapping app to track people’s movements and identify and isolate anyone who has come into contact with an infected person could be critical.
Here are some apps which are making people tech-savvy in the times of coronavirus -
Aarogya Setu is a mobile application developed by the Government of India to connect essential health services with the people of India in our combined fight against Covid-19.
The App is aimed at augmenting the initiatives of the Centre, particularly the Department of Health, in proactively reaching out to and informing the users of the app regarding risks, best practices, and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of Covid-19.
The app, which is a coronavirus tracker of sorts works on the basis of contact tracing and can help a user identify possible coronavirus 'hotspot' around their area. It can help people stay safe and adopt necessary precautions in some areas where there are cases and accordingly, help stop or prevent community transmission to an extent.
COVA Punjab (Corona Virus Alert) App has been developed by the Government of Punjab to provide citizens with preventive care information and other government advisories.
The app will help by providing a real-time dashboard for Punjab, India, and global stats, to check for symptoms of Corona and have a quick self-screening, corona awareness, traveling instructions, prevention products, and information about Corona Hospitals in Punjab. Users will receive updates from government, advisories, and instructions from time to time via PUSH notification on the App.
The Corona Kavach app is meant to track coronavirus and mitigate its spread. It also maps the health of the user by asking for the information.
Users are required to answer a couple of questions (if you are facing difficulty in breathing, body temperature, sore throat, and more) and it will mark them as All Good, See a Doctor, Quarantine, and Infected.
Following this, whenever users would go out, they would require to enable the app which can (by tracking your location) alert them if they are in the proximity of another person either infected by coronavirus or at high risk. This way, users of this app can remain safe from catching the virus.
Built by the Revenue Department of the Government of Karnataka, Quarantine Watch helps state authorities keep a track of people under watch by asking them to ‘self-report’ while in quarantine.
The government is urging users to upload a selfie every hour while they are in the 14-day isolation period. If the GPS coordinates change, they will be sent to a government-run mass quarantine center.
Users have to register themselves on the app by entering personal details like name, phone number, residential address, district, symptoms, and travel history. Quarantine Watch also provides health helpline numbers. The app has crossed 10,000 downloads on Google Play Store.
Aiisma is an India born data marketplace, that rewards users for consensually and anonymously trading their data via the Aiisma App.
The app is equipped with geo-location sharing and health-mapping features. It allows users to key in their health data regularly which can then be mapped to identify anomalies, and when one is identified both the user and relevant authorities can be notified to take preventive actions.
The app continuously compares user geo-location with identified positive carrier geo-location to isolate cases of Covid-19 contacts and again alert both the user as well as the relevant authorities.
In addition, there are features like alerts in case a user enters a high positive case density geography, etc. All of this with user identity being shared only with relevant authorities when necessary and keeping it anonymous at all other times.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
How Project Ahana reached out to the HIV-positive community during the lockdown
SHGs in the villages of Uttar Pradesh offer food security during the ongoing Covid pandemic
Companies must use the pandemic to prepare for a post Covid-19 world
Creating an optimum emergency reserve, goal-based investing, and adequate insurance cover are important
Here’s how you can stay home and remit money abroad online to relatives and friends
The extension of the scheme until March 2023 augurs well for those looking for safe investments with ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...