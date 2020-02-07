Here comes a chip designed for AI, 5G era

As the world gets ready for smart phones in the era of artificial intelligence and 5G, chip major Micron Technology comes out with, what it claims, the world’s first low-power DDR5 DRAM (LPDDR5 DRAM) memory chips.

It is going to power the upcoming Mi 10 smartphone from the Xiaomi stable. The chip takes less power yet offer faster data access speeds.

DDR5 DRAM or Double Data Rate 5 Dynamic Random-Access Memory, will accelerate enablement of 5G and AI applications,” Raj Talluri, Senior Vice-President and General Manager (Mobile Business Unit) of Micron, explains

The emergence of AI in more applications is driving the need for advanced memory solutions that enable faster and more efficient access to data.

He says the new chip offers a 50 per cent increase in data access speeds and more than 20 per cent power efficiency compared to previous generations.

Chang Cheng, Vice-President of Xiaomi Group, hints at using the new chip in all the ‘flagship devices’ this calendar year.

Micron says the LPDDR5 DRAM addresses the growing demand for chips that consume less power but offer higher computing performances in various sectors. Such as automotive, client PCs and networking systems built for 5G and AI applications.

The firm claims LPDDR5 can provide more than a 20 per cent reduction in power use compared to the chips in the earlier generation.

The firm sees demand for LPDDR5 memory in 5G networks this year. It says LPDDR5 allows 5G smartphones to process data at peak speeds of up to 6.4 Gbps, which is critical for preventing 5G data bottlenecks.

“We are shipping LPDDR5 to customers in capacities of 6 GB, 8 GB and 12 GB and at data speeds of 5.5 Gbps and 6.4 Gbps,” a Micron executive said.