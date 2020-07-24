Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils 5G Lab

Brand Datsun and the road ahead in India
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on Thursday unveiled the HPE 5G Lab, a test and development environment where telcos and partners can validate and integrate 5G network solutions, the company announced in an official release.
Using the HPE 5G Lab, telcos can speed up 5G adoption and access new revenues faster by getting hands-on experience with the latest 5G innovations in a live test environment.
HPE stated that it has gained support from key industry leaders including Affirmed Networks, Casa Systems, Intel, Metaswitch, Openet, and Red Hat.
Already this year, HPE has introduced HPE 5G Core Stack, an open, cloud-native 5G core network software stack; the HPE Resource Aggregator for Open Distributed Infrastructure Management, simplifying the management of telco-grade computer infrastructure for 5G across thousands of sites. It has also launched HPE Edge Orchestrator, enabling telcos to deliver computing services to customers at the edge of telco networks.
Now, the HPE 5G Lab provides a proving ground enabling telcos to validate these technologies, prepare for mass adoption, and invest with confidence, the tech giant noted.
HPE stated that 5G standards have been designed so telcos can build their 5G networks with open, cloud-native platforms that utilise modular software and hardware components from different vendors.
The HPE 5G Lab encourages telcos, vendors, and platform providers to come together to test, document, and validate their technologies as a single solution.
Commenting on the launch, Phil Mottram, vice-president and general manager of Communications and Media Solutions at HPE, stated in the official release: “Governments and telecoms operators around the world are looking to open 5G technologies as an opportunity to move away from a number of vendors which have raised fundamental concerns around security, resilience and market diversification.”
He added: “However, despite multiple successful deployments, doubts still persist about the ability of open 5G technologies to truly replace the old way of building networks. With the launch of the HPE 5G Lab, telcos, solution vendors, and national stakeholders can test innovative new solutions with confidence and ensure that they are ready for mass adoption.”
The initial focus of the HPE 5G Lab will be to bring innovation to the previously monolithic cellular network core.
The HPE 5G Lab, located in Fort Collins, Colorado, is available worldwide to customers and HPE partners via remote access and includes the provision of personnel to manage and operate the lab environment, as well as assist with integration and testing.
