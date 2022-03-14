Hexnode Partner Summit 2022 set to go live on April 21

Hexnode is gearing up to launch the second edition of its annual partner conference, Hexnode Partner Summit 2022.

The summit which is set to go live on April 21 will provide an opportunity for partners to gather, share insights, deepen ties, and strategise future growth.

Unlike 2021, this will be a closed gathering exclusively for Hexnode partners (resellers and distributors) and partner leads. The day will kick start with an opening keynote by Apu Pavithran, CEO and Founder of Hexnode|Mitsogo Inc, and international keynote speaker, Michelle Ragusa-McBain followed by valuable insights from renowned speakers and Hexnode experts.

Hexnode, an award-winning cloud-based Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution, was developed with the mission of helping enterprises manage their device fleet.

Last year, Hexnode witnessed a 200 per cent increase in partner growth, alongside gaining recognition from leading research and advisory firms such as Gartner and Forrester.

“We will be setting the stage for a one-of-a-kind virtual event where it’s not just business but networking, exuberance, and camaraderie,” Apu Pavithran said.