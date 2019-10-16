Hike becomes one of the top 3 patent filers in IT sector

Number of unruly airline passengers worldwide in 2018
Kavin Bharti Mittal backed Hike has become one of the top 3 patent filers in the field of IT. With 66 patents filed in the year 2017-2018, Hike joined the ranks of Wipro & TCS in a list unveiled by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Design & Trademarks.
The company has also launched the Hike Patent Program, which not only incentivises Hike employees with rewards and grants but also lends legal and market guidance to prospective patent filers. The company is also offering rewards and grants ranging up to ₹60,000 per inventor, depending on the impact of the idea.
“One of the principles driving our vision of building a new social future is advancements in tech & AI. With more than 66 patents filed in the last year alone, we see the program as a catalyst bringing more innovations to the forefront & co-create new ideas for the ecosystem shared,” said Ankur Narang, Vice President - AI and Data Technologies, Hike.
Hike's areas of research & work include Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision and Social Network Analysis.
