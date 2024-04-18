Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd. (HPSD), a Hitachi group company, and Sagar Semiconductors (Sagar Semi) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to conduct joint marketing for high-power devices such as IGBTs (insulated-gate bipolar transistor) and SiC (silicon carbide), new product development (NPD), and technology transfer of high voltage diode.

Kedar Reddy, Managing Director of Sagar Semiconductors, and Hirotaka Wakamatsu, Head of Business Development for Hitachi Power Semiconductor Devices, were present at the MoU signing.

“We are planning to set up a manufacturing facility to produce high-voltage semiconductors for the automotive industry. HPSD has agreed to consider a technical transfer related to the end-to-end manufacture of these high-voltage devices,” a senior Sagar Semi official said.

Besides vetting the project plan, HPSD will help the Hyderabad-based company train its employees in India and Japan. The facility will have the capacity to produce 100 million units a year.

“The proposed factory will include both the fabrication and packaging of these devices. This would be one of India’s first end-to-end (both front-end and back-end) integrated semiconductor factories,” he said.

The two companies will work on developing solutions tailored for emerging technologies in India, focusing on sectors such as white goods, energy storage solutions, and railways.

“This collaboration is envisaged to strengthen India’s semiconductor and power electronics ecosystem by fostering indigenous manufacturing capabilities, skill development, and advancing technological prowess through new product development,” Kedar Reddy, Managing Director of Sagar Semi, said.

“The two companies will explore various initiatives for the Indian market,” Hirotaka Wakamatsu said.