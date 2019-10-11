How a failed M&A deal with Bounce forced vehicle rental marketplace, RentOnGo, to shut shop

Redmi 8: The best budget sub-Rs 10,000 phone in town?
RentOnGo, a Bengaluru-based online vehicle rental marketplace, has shut shop after a merger with bike rental start-up, Bounce, did not go through.
Nikhil Chhabra, Co-Founder, RentOnGo, in a post on Medium.com has blamed the management of Bounce for going silent on the deal, after having signed the term sheet and completing the due diligence.
“Ten months of excruciating pain that I, personally as the founder, and every shareholder of RentOnGo has had to go through. During this period every Call/WhatsApp message to Bounce was either met with ignorance or a string of common excuses — “we are raising more money, so will need more time”, “board is not approving the deal and taking time” and so on. Whenever we challenged the very basis of having given a term sheet and going through entire DD, all we got was the threat of calling off the deal,” Chhabra wrote.
Bengaluru-based Wickedride Adventure Services Pvt. Ltd owns Bounce, an online motorbike and scooter rental firm, and has top investors, including Sequoia Capital India and Accel Partners. Bounce was earlier known as Metro Bikes.
RentOnGo was founded in 2012 by Chhabra and Vikash Jalan. The company lists products provided by vendors, including bikes and scooters. But the company was burning cash and had to continuously raise funds to sustain in the market. “We felt it would be wise to look at consolidation and spoke to interested players in the mobility space. This is when, during the start of Oct 2018, after a couple of months of negotiations for an M&A, we got a term sheet from Bounce (aka Wicked Ride),” Chhabra said.
The due diligence got underway after a month of that. By the end of December 2018, everything was cleared by the due diligence team. That is is when the real ordeal began for RentOnGo, Chhabra says.
“And no surprise that during the due diligence, the confidential data of customers was shared. Till date, we have not received an email/ call from Bounce to share any reasons/ logic why they cannot go ahead with this deal,” Chhabra said in the post.
