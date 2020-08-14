How to access and interpret info on flood-affected areas using Google alerts

Of the Yamaha partnership and e-mobility
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Google India on Friday provided detailed insights into how users can effectively access and interpret useful information on areas impacted by floods using its alerts.
Google last year had launched its flood forecasting initiative in partnership with the Central Water Commission (CWC) to deploy public alerts to people in impacted regions across India.
Users can access important information about these flood-hit areas directly from their smartphone or desktop.
“These alerts provide timely, updated, and critical information that can help users make informed decisions on their safety and that of their families and friends. Any user in the affected region with an Android smartphone with location services enabled will receive these alerts,” Google said in its official release.
The tech giant will provide a ‘flood alert’ to users who have their location services on and are located in areas hit by floods on their smartphones.
Google currently provides these notifications in English, Hindi, and Bengali depending on the device language and location of users. “For example, a user in Bihar will get the notification in English and Hindi, while a user in West Bengal will get the notification in English and Bengali,” Google explained.
Users can also access information through Google Search. They can enter a query on a flood-affected area to see key information on the current situation in that region.
This information includes details on the severity of the flooding, a localised risk statement and an infographic based on in-depth information about the affected areas. It also provides location chips “to enable people in the affected area that people can tap to easily change the search results and get information on more specific locations in their search area.”
Where possible, it will also provide a detailed colour-coded risk map of the areas likely to be inundated with flooding.
“Clicking on this map will open a larger, more detailed view in Google Maps where you can zoom in to get a better understanding of water levels in specific regions. You can use this feature no matter where you are in India by searching for “flooding” and the name of an affected location on Search or Maps; it can be very useful to stay updated, especially if you have friends or family in the affected areas,” explained Google.
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Bikes, scooters will head out from India to developed markets
Which variant of the new Kia baby SUV should you be booking?
MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi bets big on modular truck platform AVTR’s drive
These apps can help find the answer to the question that pricks you at the end of every month — where did all ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
Avoiding fresh debts and reining in spends are among top money mantras
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...