The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline for subscribers to opt for higher pensions till May 3, 2023. The authority has also issued guidelines to enable subscribers and their employers to jointly apply for higher pension under EPS.
Steps to apply for higher pension on EPFO portal
Step 1: Head to the member e-Sewa portal.
Step 2: Click on the pension on higher salary: exercise of joint option.
Step 3: Select the ‘application form for joint options.’
Step 4: Enter the details, including UAN, name, DOB, Aadhaar number, Aadhaar-linked mobile number and captcha.
Step 5: Enter the OTP received on your Aadhaar-registered mobile number.
Step 6: Submit the application.
An acknowledgement number will be generated upon submission of the application form.
