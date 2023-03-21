Taxpayers can file GST-related complaints on the Goods and Services Tax portal and report issues, including fake GST invoices. The GST Grievance Redressal Portal allows taxpayers to receive assistance in matters relating to GST registration, GST return filing, refunds, invoices, and GST payments.

Also read: Lost Aadhaar? Here’s what you can do

Know how to report GST-related issues

Step 1: Head to the GST portal.

Step 2: Click on the ‘help and taxpayer facilities’ head.

Step 3: Scroll down to select ‘grievance redressal portal’.

GST Grievance Redressal portal

Step 4: Click to proceed.

Step 5: Tap to report issue.

Report a GST issue/ compliant

Step 6: Enter the relevant details and register your complaint.

Details of the complaint

Individuals can also call the toll-free number 1800-103-4786 for further assistance.

An acknowledgment with a ticket reference number (TRN) will be generated.

Taxpayers can use the TRN to track the status of the complaint on the same portal through the ‘check status’ menu.

Also read: How to identify a fake GST invoice?

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit