Rolled out in 2013, Telegram is one of the popular instant messaging app. Telegram continues to update its platform to provide users with the utmost experience. The platform has a unique and interesting feature: chat folders.

Here’s how you can create one and share it with others.

Create chat folder in Telegram
  • Head to Telegram
  • Tap on Settings icon at the below-right corner
  • Select Chat Folders from the options
  • Click on Create Folder
  • Fill in the details like folder name, included chats, and excluded chats
  • Tap on Create to save the chat folder. Once you’ve created the folder, this is how the folder will appear.
