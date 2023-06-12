Rolled out in 2013, Telegram is one of the popular instant messaging app. Telegram continues to update its platform to provide users with the utmost experience. The platform has a unique and interesting feature: chat folders.

Here’s how you can create one and share it with others.

Create chat folder in Telegram

Head to Telegram

Tap on Settings icon at the below-right corner

icon at the below-right corner Select Chat Folders from the options

Click on Create Folder

Fill in the details like folder name, included chats, and excluded chats

Tap on Create to save the chat folder. Once you’ve created the folder, this is how the folder will appear.