Rolled out in 2013, Telegram is one of the popular instant messaging app. Telegram continues to update its platform to provide users with the utmost experience. The platform has a unique and interesting feature: chat folders.
Here’s how you can create one and share it with others.
Create chat folder in Telegram
- Head to Telegram
- Tap on Settings icon at the below-right corner
- Select Chat Folders from the options
- Click on Create Folder
- Fill in the details like folder name, included chats, and excluded chats
- Tap on Create to save the chat folder. Once you’ve created the folder, this is how the folder will appear.