Government-backed Parivahan Sewa is a go-to site for all automobile owners in India. One can download their learner licence, driving licence, register themselves to a driving school, and avail related services from the portal.

To get learner licence from the portal, one should follow these steps:

Head to Parivahan Sewa site

Click on Drivers/Licence Licence

Select the State

Select the application type

Select ‘Applicant does not hold any Driving/Learner licence issued in India’

Complete Authentication with e-KYC (with or without Aadhaar card)

Once down, fill LL details

Upload the required documents

Pay the required fee to proceed and verify the payment status

Print receipt as the next step

LL slot is booked