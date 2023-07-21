Government-backed Parivahan Sewa is a go-to site for all automobile owners in India. One can download their learner licence, driving licence, register themselves to a driving school, and avail related services from the portal.

To get learner licence from the portal, one should follow these steps:

  • Select the State
  • Select the application type
  • Select ‘Applicant does not hold any Driving/Learner licence issued in India’
  • Complete Authentication with e-KYC (with or without Aadhaar card)
  • Once down, fill LL details
  • Upload the required documents
  • Pay the required fee to proceed and verify the payment status
  • Print receipt as the next step
  • LL slot is booked
