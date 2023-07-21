Government-backed Parivahan Sewa is a go-to site for all automobile owners in India. One can download their learner licence, driving licence, register themselves to a driving school, and avail related services from the portal.
To get learner licence from the portal, one should follow these steps:
- Head to Parivahan Sewa site
- Click on Drivers/Licence Licence
- Select the State
- Select the application type
- Select ‘Applicant does not hold any Driving/Learner licence issued in India’
- Complete Authentication with e-KYC (with or without Aadhaar card)
- Once down, fill LL details
- Upload the required documents
- Pay the required fee to proceed and verify the payment status
- Print receipt as the next step
- LL slot is booked