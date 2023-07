Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna, launched in 2016, aims to provide monetary support to farmers.

Farmers can report crop loss, apply for crop insurance, calculate insurance premium, and avail other services.

Here’s how you can calculate insurance premium.

Head to the official site of PMFBY

Click on Insurance Premium Calculator

Next, fill the required details - season, year, scheme, state, district, crop

Once you enter all the details correctly, click Calculate to see the premium details