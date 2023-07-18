With the recent Google Chrome update, Apple iOS 16.4 or above users can add a website tab to their home screen. The new feature from Google is similar to what Safari provides. Here are two ways by which a person can add websites to homescreen.

Add website through Google Chrome

Open Google Chrome app in iOS or iPadOS device.

Search for a website.

Tap on the Share icon on the top-right corner

Select Add to Home Screen option from the list

Next, tap on Add to see the site on the home screen

Add website through Safari

Launch Safari app

Go to a site, click on the Share icon at the bottom

Select Add to Home Screen

Next, tap on Add. Once done, the site icon will appear on your iOS home screen