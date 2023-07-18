With the recent Google Chrome update, Apple iOS 16.4 or above users can add a website tab to their home screen. The new feature from Google is similar to what Safari provides. Here are two ways by which a person can add websites to homescreen.

Add website through Google Chrome
  • Open Google Chrome app in iOS or iPadOS device.
  • Search for a website.
  • Tap on the Share icon on the top-right corner
  • Select Add to Home Screen option from the list
  • Next, tap on Add to see the site on the home screen
Add website through Safari
  • Launch Safari app
  • Go to a site, click on the Share icon at the bottom
  • Select Add to Home Screen
  • Next, tap on Add. Once done, the site icon will appear on your iOS home screen
