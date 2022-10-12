Are you stuck at any point while paying your credit card bill? No worries, here’s a way to pay your bill through Google Pay.

Step-by-step guide to pay credit card bill

Open Google Pay app on your mobile.

Select Regular Payments and tap Credit Card bill.

Credit Card bill option under Regular Payments | Photo Credit: -

In the next step, you will be see a list of banks. From the list, select the bank your credit card is associated with.

List of banks | Photo Credit: -

Thereafter, you will be asked to enter the 16-digit or last 4-digit of your credit card, and click Link Account.

Link your account | Photo Credit: -

Tap on Pay on the bottom right to proceed with the bill payment.

Select Pay option | Photo Credit: -

Head to enter your 12-digit card number, enter the amount, and the UPI pin to complete the payment.