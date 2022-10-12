Are you stuck at any point while paying your credit card bill? No worries, here’s a way to pay your bill through Google Pay.
Step-by-step guide to pay credit card bill
- Open Google Pay app on your mobile.
- Select Regular Payments and tap Credit Card bill.
- In the next step, you will be see a list of banks. From the list, select the bank your credit card is associated with.
- Thereafter, you will be asked to enter the 16-digit or last 4-digit of your credit card, and click Link Account.
- Tap on Pay on the bottom right to proceed with the bill payment.
- Head to enter your 12-digit card number, enter the amount, and the UPI pin to complete the payment.
