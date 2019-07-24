HPE to invest $500 million in India

Redmi K20 Pro:The cheapest Snapdragon 855 phone available
Xiaomi takes the pricing up a notch to give you a phone with the flagship bells and whistles
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on Wednesday said that it plans to invest $500 million in India over the next five years. This would enable it to increase its operations, manufacturing, and number of employees in the country.
The company said it will commence manufacturing its networking solutions company Aruba’s portfolio of mobility and IoT solutions in India by the end of this year .
The company will also construct an extension to its Mahadevapura campus in Bengaluru. Further, HPE will increase its workforce in India by 20 per cent over the next three-to-five years.
“India is one of the largest and fastest-growing economies in the world, and our investments will further develop the country as a critical market for HPE’s global business, as well as benefit our customers, partners, employees and the citizens of India,” Antonio Neri, President and CEO of HPE and a member of the US-India CEO Forum, said.
HPE will also use this investment to support the government’s initiative to use technology in driving societal change in the areas of eEducation, eHealth, and Digital Village, he said.
“It is a matter of great assurance that a global giant like Hewlett Packard Enterprise is making big investments in India both in manufacturing as well as research and development. This shows the rising confidence of global investors in India’s rapidly growing electronics manufacturing sector and the success of Digital India,” Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communication and Electronics and Information Technology, and Law & Justice, said.
Xiaomi takes the pricing up a notch to give you a phone with the flagship bells and whistles
VU’s latest Premium Android range starts at affordable prices and ticks most boxes
Sony brings its active noise cancellation to a mid-range offering
The fund follows a blend of growth and value style and invests mainly in large-caps
While there is long-term potential in mid-cap stocks, the associated risk is also high
The Sensex and the Nifty witnessed selling pressure and continued to decline last week
Taxpayers must pay attention to all what’s on the government’s radar and keep their dealings clean
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...