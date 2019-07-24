HPE to invest $500 million in India

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on Wednesday said that it plans to invest $500 million in India over the next five years. This would enable it to increase its operations, manufacturing, and number of employees in the country.

The company said it will commence manufacturing its networking solutions company Aruba’s portfolio of mobility and IoT solutions in India by the end of this year .

The company will also construct an extension to its Mahadevapura campus in Bengaluru. Further, HPE will increase its workforce in India by 20 per cent over the next three-to-five years.

“India is one of the largest and fastest-growing economies in the world, and our investments will further develop the country as a critical market for HPE’s global business, as well as benefit our customers, partners, employees and the citizens of India,” Antonio Neri, President and CEO of HPE and a member of the US-India CEO Forum, said.

HPE will also use this investment to support the government’s initiative to use technology in driving societal change in the areas of eEducation, eHealth, and Digital Village, he said.

“It is a matter of great assurance that a global giant like Hewlett Packard Enterprise is making big investments in India both in manufacturing as well as research and development. This shows the rising confidence of global investors in India’s rapidly growing electronics manufacturing sector and the success of Digital India,” Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communication and Electronics and Information Technology, and Law & Justice, said.