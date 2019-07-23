Hyderabad-based Cellestial E-Mobility developing Electric Tractors

Cellestial E-Mobility, a Hyderabad based start-up, is set to tap into the promising current generation E-Vehicles market.

The company is developing Electric Tractors with a long battery life. It is set to showcase a prototype soon.

The company launched its business operations in May after it received an initial funding of $200,000. The first round of investment has come from Angel Investor, Meka Sudhakar Reddy , a Singapore based NRI with over 18 years of expertise in Logistics Spacing.

“We are readying to roll out the first prototype in the next one month,” Siddhartha Durairajan, Founder Promoter of Cellestial E-Mobility said.

Explaining the features of the tractor, Siddhartha said the e-mobility invention is a zero-emission ecological tractor apt for horticultural or greenhouse works or moving goods within factories, and vehicle to Haul luggage in airports.

The EV transition is expected to present unmet opportunity for Indian manufacturers to cater to the demand.

Cellestial has a capacity to build 100 e-mobility heavy vehicles, and can create larger volumes if the consumption for its product grows.