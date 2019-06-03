Hyperhire receives $200,000 investment from Korean VC firm Springcamp

Hyperhire, a B2B end-to-end HR Solutions platform that leverages Artificial Intelligence to identify candidates for the relevant profiles, has received $200,000 seed funding to launch Jobket in India.

A statement from the company said the investment has been done by the Seoul-based early-stage venture capital firm Springcamp and supported by the Korean Government.

Jobket is a unique job platform which brings out the concept of referrals in the HR process.

The concept is much trusted for years to source quality profiles for companies offering the most suited opportunities for candidates.

The company is also set to announce their series A funding in the coming months.

Referral system

The newly launched platform will allows users to access various hand-picked job descriptions from renowned companies, basis which they can either self-apply or recommend their colleagues/friends who may have talent but are unaware of an opportunity.

Rewards

These referrals are designed to be dealt with complete sanctity of offering rewards to those whose recommendations make it to the hiring. Depending on the stature of the job profile, users on the site for their referrals can enjoy rewards worth ₹20,000 – 1 Lakh if the candidate they refer makes it to the company.