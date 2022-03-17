IBM Consulting opens client innovation centres in Kochi and Coimbatore 

IBM has opened client innovation centres (CICs) in Kochi and Coimbatore. This is expected to strengthen the company’s hybrid cloud and AI consulting capabilities.

“India is at the core of our growth strategy and plays an important role in enabling us to deliver greater value to our clients and partners across the world,” said John Granger, Senior Vice-President, IBM Consulting. “The expansion of CICs to Kochi and Coimbatore will not only fuel our growth and address growing client requirements but also help accelerate technology-led development in the region. A network of centres beyond the metros will also provide flexibility for employees in terms of work location, while giving us access to a broader talent pool and skill sets.”

The new centres will leverage the IBM Garage method of delivery, an approach that uses integrated solutions to co-create, co-innovate, and co-operate with clients and other partners, the company said.

IBM will also take advantage of the portfolio of competencies and presence from its acquisitions such as Neudesic, which brings experience in operating from and scaling in Kochi.

IBM Consulting will now operate from ten CIC locations in India including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, National Capital Region, Pune and Mysuru.