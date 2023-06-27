Ministry of Defence’s General Resettlement (DGR) has signed an MoU with IBM to engage ex-servicemen in employment opportunities and to facilitate their seamless integration into the civilian workforce.

As part of this association, IBM aims to bridge the gap between military service and civilian employment by providing veterans with exciting opportunities for professional growth and personal development, said a statement from the Defence Ministry.

The DGR and IBM will collaborate, continuously, to identify ex-servicemen with skillsets and aptitudes suitable for various open positions within the company, it said.

After the assessment and shortlisting of candidates, IBM will leverage its resources and expertise to facilitate the recruitment, training, and upskilling of ex-servicemen for those roles.

‘Providing skilled manpower’

Maj Gen Sharad Kapur, Director General (Resettlement) said, “Our partnership with IBM India would bring in more visibility for our ex-servicemen to the industry and corporates and help in achieving the objectives of providing skilled manpower and giving a dignified second career.”

Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India said, “We value the leadership skills and analytical capabilities that are ingrained in the defence personnel. Through this partnership, we aim to create diverse opportunities for India’s ex-servicemen and enable them to build a career beyond their military services.”

From April 2022 to March 2023, about 24,234 ex-servicemen received gainful employment in various sectors, the Ministry stated.

To maintain a youthful profile of the armed forces, approximately 60,000 service personnel are retired/released every year at a comparatively young age, and DGR assists the ex-servicemen to acquire additional skills with a strong emphasis on evolving requirement of corporate and industry, and facilitate their resettlement through a second career, it added.

