ideaForge partners German firm Aaronia AG to prevent unethical use of drones

Indian drone maker, ideaForge, has partnered German tech company, Aaronia AG, to provide end-users with an intrusion monitoring solution that can track dynamic threats, in the air or on the ground.

This comes in the wake of recent events where Saudi Arabia suffered a drone attack on two of its major oil facilities destroying nearly 50 per cent of the country’s global supply of crude.

ideaForge and Aaronia AG plans to support the Make in India initiative to develop some of Aaronia’s hardware in the country. They plan to offer end users a single point for drone operations and surveillance with potential reduced investment of communication infrastructure required for operating the drones.

“Although drones are leading industrial revolution 4.0 and bringing about business transformation, the lack of regulations and ease of access to drones have led to an increase in their malicious use. Aaronia’s solution combined with ideaForge’s expertise will make way for safer use of airspace and yet allow monitoring of threats/assets on ground in a safe environment,” says ideaForge Co-Founder & CEO, Ankit Mehta.

According to the two companies, It will be seen as one of the first-of-its-kind partnerships towards counter-rogue-drone technology reducing the unwanted and unethical usage of drones in India.