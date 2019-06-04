IIMB, IBM Research to organise AI-themed event

Data Centre and Analytics Lab (DCAL) at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), in association with IBM Research – India, to organise ‘Research AI Day’ on June 29 at IIMB.

The theme of the event is ‘Usable Artificial Intelligence’ featuring speakers from academia and industry, a panel discussion, quizzes, demos, posters and tutorials for students and practitioners of AI. More information about the event and registration details are available on the website.

With the goal of promoting greater participation of women in computer science research in academia and industry, and to provide a platform for them to collaborate, learn and network with each other, IIMB is also hosting the women outreach programme of IBM Research–India, ‘Maitreyee’.

ITis offering a limited number of free registrations to women students who should sign up using the links shared below.

Event Link: http://dcal.iimb.ernet.in/AI_Day/index.html

Maitreyee Link: http://dcal.iimb.ernet.in/AI_Day/maitreyee.html