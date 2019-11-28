IIT Researchers to offer an AI-based one-stop repository on Mahatma Gandhi

Stay calm and don’t use your phone
Google is trying to boost digital well-being with a set of experimental apps
Gandhipedia, a one-stop repository on the life and times as well as the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi, is being created with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI), by Indian researchers.
Commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of MK Gandhi, it will be an exhaustive portal for browsing the life, literature, contributions and his social network.
The venture is the collaborative effort of the IIT KGP (Kharagpur) has joined hands with National Council of Science Museums and IIT Gandhinagar.
The phase I of the project will involve digitisation and indexing of 40 plus books of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi which will be released and searchable on the portal. The books will be further used to reconstruct the social network, including his influencers and people whom he inspired.
“We will initially use his book ‘My Experiments with Truth’ for reconstructing the social network. This work would require AI enabled tools to read the indexed and digitized version. The results will be visualised by the modern powerful network visualisation tools and a dashboard of network statistics,” said Animesh Mukherjee from IIT Kharagpur’s Depatment of Computer Science and Engineering who is leading the project.
The Phase 1, to be completed by March 2020, will also involve launching of social bots on Twitter that can regularly post text excerpts from Gandhiji’s works and observe how these posts spread over the social media. “There will be two types of bots -- (a) event agnostic and (b) event specific bots. In the event specific case, as a first pilot we shall consider a crisis event and try to check whether the social bots are able to reduce the spread of hatred, fear and trauma among the public by injecting positive and motivating thoughts from the writings of the Mahatma,” Mukherjee explained.
The total project will have four more phases continuing year wise till March 2024. These phases would involve increasing the number of digitised publications by processing 100 volumes of collected works of Gandhi, each volume containing several letters, speeches, etc and further scaling up the social network construct for all of these hundred books.
The researchers, which include Professor Mayank Singh and Professor T S Kumbar from IIT Gandhinagar, are aiming to launch social bots that can post Gandhian text excerpts in multiple Indian languages namely Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and Tamil on Twitter. This would need Indian language translation technologies for obtaining high quality translations of the Gandhian excerpts.
In the later phases of the project the researchers have plans to include similar digitised works (books, writings, thesis, chapters etc) of other freedom fighters to mark the 75th year of independence. This would include eminent freedom fighters/leaders i.e Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Lala Lajpat Rai, Chandrashekhar Azad and Bhagat Singh. Similar social networks like Gandhiji shall be built for these freedom fighters to visualize the spatio-temporal dynamics of their relationships with different people over their lifetime.
Google is trying to boost digital well-being with a set of experimental apps
1More is slowly and steadily making its mark in India. It just never fails to impress. From great design, to ...
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Focus on small details and roomy aisle aside, getting to talk to the captain in the cockpit made it a novel ...
With significant haircuts on the cards, reaching a consensus among various set of lenders of DHFL will be a ...
Systematic investment in debt is similar to recurring bank deposit, but more tax-efficient
Moneywise, it’s better to rent a house and invest in SIPs than to buy one and pay hefty EMIs
The rupee extended its rally on Wednesday and breached a key resistance at 71.4 against the dollar. It closed ...
To read the work of Jacques Cousteau today is to be dumbstruck at the terrible extent of damage inflicted on ...
In Naples, the birthplace of the pizza, fancy toppings and experiments with the dough don’t do the trick
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...