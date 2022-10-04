Four start-ups namely Imaginate, mSense, MayaMD and RACEnergy have bagged a grant of ₹10 lakh each from T-Hub and Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India (RNTBCI).

The organisations had joined hands to hold the Open Innovation Challenge to strengthen the global automotive ecosystem and support Indian start-ups working in the domain.

“RNTBCI networked with some of the most innovative automotive start-ups scouted by T-Hub for the Open Innovation Challenge. The four start-ups were selected for the grant,” said a T-Hub executive.

The winning start-ups will use the proceeds to develop their Proof of Concepts (PoCs).

Access to mentorship network

The Open Innovation Challenge offered start-ups an opportunity to participate under themes like mobility-as-a-service, first and last mile connectivity, circular economy and digitisation.

“The programme received over 150 applications from start-ups nationwide with various solutions. About 80 start-ups were shortlisted based on the programme’s themes. A cohort of 20 start-ups participated in a pre-pitch session, and a further 10 were chosen to work on specific use cases,” he said.

The winning start-ups will now get an opportunity to pitch their ideas to RNTBCI leadership and gain access to their global mentorship network.

World-class support

M Srinivasa Rao, Chief Executive Officer, T-Hub said, “The programme offered a great opportunity for start-ups to experience the world-class support and capabilities of RNTBCI while accelerating their products and solutions to market.”

The programme focused on the automotive industry, covering topics such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, blockchain, robotic process automation, electrification and big data. The shortlisted start-ups will get access to leaders in the automotive industry for mentorship and an opportunity to work from the T-Hub facility.

