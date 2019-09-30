Imaginate Software labs win $5 million from NSF to create ER plaftform

Imagine a set of drones, a four legged robot and a specially trained person in virtual reality (VR) pressed into action in a bid to control a fire accident in a commercial complex in a busy street.

The rescuer is also equipped with wearable devices and an Exoskeleton, which has Infra Red glasses and interfaces with Augmented Reality (AR). He is backed with special skills and linked to a platform to operate smoothly.

This is not science fiction, but a glimpse of the future fire fighter or emergency responder (ER).

Globally, efforts are on to harness a slew of technologies to combat accidents, especially in hazardous environments.

$5 million from NSF

Imaginate Software Labs, a Hyderabad & United States (US)-based startup, along with a consortia of research institutes as well as corporates in the US has won the $5 million prize from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to create the ER platform and the specialists in the next 4-5 years.

The NSF is the largest government funding agency for innovative research. It has recently launched the first Convergence Accelerator to encourage joint research projects between Industry-Academia.

Along with Imaginate, IHMC in the US is the industry partner, while Virginia Tech, Texas A&M and University of Florida are the University partners.

“In the next 6 months we have to submit an implementable plan for the project. In April 2020, we will get the total $5 m to execute it”, said Hemanth Satyanarayana, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & founder of Imaginate, which specialises in AR/VR based technologies.

“The ultimate objective is to integrate the best of technological capabilities into the future fire fighters & ERs to operate smoothly and in helping during natural calamities, health epidemics or providing emergency health delivery etc,” he told BusinessLine.

Using AR/VR

The challenges of the project are to build an ER Platform as well as equip personnel with special skills using AR/VR.

Design relevant wearable devices and the exoskeleton that will enable the ER to tackle hostile environments. This is achieved through AR interface and glasses. Finally have learning platforms with interfaces to robots and drones, said Hemant.

Work will happen cross borders in the three universities and Imaginate & IHC. “We will do a large chunk of the work on AR/VR in the Hyderabad Lab, which is well equipped and has specialists in collaboration with US partners”, he said.