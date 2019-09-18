In digital first strategy, Viacom18 to offer web-only TV channels

If you’re tired of figuring out which web series to watch and don’t want to waste time searching for content, don’t fret; soon you’ll have a live TV-like channel on Viacom18’s streaming video platform Voot. This will enable users to watch programmatic channels even on a mobile phone .

Why in the age of hyper-personalisation would someone want to watch a programmatic channel on an online platform whose whole premise is to offer video on demand? The answer is to cut down on time wasted in selecting what to watch.

“There is both a lean-in as well as a lean-back consumption habit among viewers. The difference in the internet paradigm is that while there are a finite number of channels available on broadcast, I can ... personalise the channel for each individual,” Gourav Rakshit, COO at Viacom18 Digital Ventures, told BusinessLine.

Viacom18 is working on new ways of offering online-exclusive programmatic channels. Think of it as your favorite TV channel but available only on the Voot app on your phone or your smart TV.

“We are internally planning how to execute the idea of programmatic channels for the internet. The obvious one is to offer a linear channel but we are trying to figure out if we can go beyond that,” Rakshit said.

The first such channel could come out within the next couple of quarters. Viacom18 on Wednesday also announced the launch of a new channel Colors Telugu; it’s not a TV channel but a web-only property where Telugu audience will be able to watch movies, TV shows, game shows--all in Telugu.

Rakshit is also busy building the Voot platform as it goes partly behind the paywall starting November. The subscription-led Voot service will have Hollywood content, kids content and may also have a few programmatic channels.

“We are working on over 25 new Voot originals as we build the subscription based offering. We are also actively looking at acquiring content from other sources to boost our content library,” Rakshit said. “We will be spending ₹20-25 crore per month on building these original shows. Overall, we’re spending around ₹250-300 crore on Voot this year.”