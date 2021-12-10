Increase in tech budgets of enterprise clients to add 5-6% growth in IT sector revenues

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
As corporates spend more on cloud-based technology enablers, Indian IT services companies should see an acceleration in structural growth over the medium term, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
“This shift in the business model should lead to a substantial increase (5 per cent revenue v/s 3 per cent historically) in the tech budgets of enterprise clients, adding 5-6 per cent incremental growth for the industry, “ the report said.
“Growth in the cloud would anchor this phase of technology spending, which would see a mid to high teen growth rate. Along with continued double-digit growth in digital services, this should more than compensate for the decline in traditional services,” it added.
The report said that TCS is among the best-positioned companies to benefit from this structural spending uptick. “With the industry seeing supply-side challenges, TCS has been the industry bellwether in managing these challenges over multiple business cycles. We see this as a key factor for TCS to be able to post sustainable growth,” Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.
Also read: IT hiring activity dips in November: Naukri index
Covid-19 has structurally accelerated the growth profile of the IT services industry as corporates are embarking on a multi-year upgrade cycle. “We are seeing cloud usher in a new cycle of technology spending -similar in potential to the ERP wave of the 2000s - creating significant growth opportunities for IT services companies. Cloud adoption/migration is a $300-350 billion opportunity for IT services providers,” the report said.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...