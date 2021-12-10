Info-tech

Increase in tech budgets of enterprise clients to add 5-6% growth in IT sector revenues

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 10, 2021

Report by Motilal Oswal says cloud ushering in a new cycle of technology spending

As corporates spend more on cloud-based technology enablers, Indian IT services companies should see an acceleration in structural growth over the medium term, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“This shift in the business model should lead to a substantial increase (5 per cent revenue v/s 3 per cent historically) in the tech budgets of enterprise clients, adding 5-6 per cent incremental growth for the industry, “ the report said.

“Growth in the cloud would anchor this phase of technology spending, which would see a mid to high teen growth rate. Along with continued double-digit growth in digital services, this should more than compensate for the decline in traditional services,” it added.

‘TCS biggest benefactor’

The report said that TCS is among the best-positioned companies to benefit from this structural spending uptick. “With the industry seeing supply-side challenges, TCS has been the industry bellwether in managing these challenges over multiple business cycles. We see this as a key factor for TCS to be able to post sustainable growth,” Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Also read: IT hiring activity dips in November: Naukri index

Covid-19 has structurally accelerated the growth profile of the IT services industry as corporates are embarking on a multi-year upgrade cycle. “We are seeing cloud usher in a new cycle of technology spending -similar in potential to the ERP wave of the 2000s - creating significant growth opportunities for IT services companies. Cloud adoption/migration is a $300-350 billion opportunity for IT services providers,” the report said.

Published on December 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

IT/computer sciences
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like