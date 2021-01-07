Info-tech

India added 1,600 tech start-up, 12 unicorns in 2020: NASSCOM report

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 07, 2021 Published on January 07, 2021

India has added 1,600 new tech start-ups and a record number of 12 additional unicorns in 2020, according to The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) annual start-up report. This is higher than 2019, when 1300+ new start-ups and 7 unicorns were added.

The report, titled ‘Indian Tech Start-up Ecosystem – On the March to Trillion Dollar Digital Economy’, said that 2020 saw the highest ever new start-up added in a single calendar year.

"The Indian tech start-up base is witnessing a steady growth at a scale of 8-10 per cent year-on-year growth. Covid-19 has accelerated digital adoption and the shift to online in the country. This has created new opportunities for tech start-ups that are capitalizing on this opportunity with rapid digital acceleration and a shift to SaaS-based solutions," Nasscom said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 07, 2021
nasscom
start ups
Start-up India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.