India added 1,600 tech start-up, 12 unicorns in 2020: NASSCOM report

India has added 1,600 new tech start-ups and a record number of 12 additional unicorns in 2020, according to The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) annual start-up report. This is higher than 2019, when 1300+ new start-ups and 7 unicorns were added.

The report, titled ‘Indian Tech Start-up Ecosystem – On the March to Trillion Dollar Digital Economy’, said that 2020 saw the highest ever new start-up added in a single calendar year.

"The Indian tech start-up base is witnessing a steady growth at a scale of 8-10 per cent year-on-year growth. Covid-19 has accelerated digital adoption and the shift to online in the country. This has created new opportunities for tech start-ups that are capitalizing on this opportunity with rapid digital acceleration and a shift to SaaS-based solutions," Nasscom said.