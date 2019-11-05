India added 7 new unincorns in 2019: NASSCOM

India has witnessed the addition of 7 Unicorns in 2019 till August, taking the total tally up to 24, which is the third highest number of Unicorns in a single country in the world.

According to a new report by Nasscom called Indian Tech Start-up Ecosystem – Leading Tech in the 20s, over 1300 start-ups were added in 2019, reinforcing India's position as the third largest start-up ecosystem across the world, taking the total number of tech start-ups to 8900-9300 in the last five years.

According to the report, investment in start-ups were steady with $ 4.4 billion in Jan to Sep 2019 across 450 start-ups at a 5 per cent year on year growth trajectory. Funding saw a huge spike at the early stages (Series A, B) as well, with $1.6 billion being recorded at 70 per cent y-o-y growth. The trend witnessed over the year was that start-ups are driving focus more towards the B2B space and almost half of the country’s start-ups are offering enterprise focused services.

There are also over 50 potential unicorns in the country at present.

Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, said, "The start-up landscape in the country is becoming the epitome of innovation, with companies bringing out solutions that are aimed at solving locally relevant issues. However, to simulate innovation, government and corporates need to focus on increasing their role as prominent stakeholders playing the part of venture capitalists and providing the appropriate market access, funding, and guidance to seed stage start-ups. "

Over 18 per cent of all start-ups are now leveraging deep-tech, which means there are over 1600 such companies in India. This number constituted only 8 per cent of start-ups incepted in 2014 and has seen a 40% CAGR over the past five years.

Incubators and accelerators

The country has over 335 active incubators and accelerators with a capacity to enable over 5000 start-ups every year. More than 65% share of incubators and accelerator programs were added in the last five years, out of which 57% are active outside Tier 1 cities. The robust start-up ecosystem of India is at a cumulative valuation of $ 95-101 billion and has given rise to 390,000 – 430,000 direct jobs with over 60,000 jobs in 2019 alone.

NASSCOM aims to accelerate this ecosystem significantly by 2025. This entails increasing the number of unicorns to 95-105 potentially and the cumulative valuation to $ 350-390 billion.