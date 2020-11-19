India, Australia sign pact on cyber tech to ensure free, secure Internet

Mi 10T Pro: A power user’s fully loaded phone
A 144Hz screen, a 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery and more at a decent price
Around 25 countries, under a single group called the ‘Global Innovation Alliance’ came online to attend the Bengaluru Tech Summit.
“We have plans to take our bilateral relationship to new heights by working together in frontier technologies,” said Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a video address.
He said that Australia and India have unlimited possibilities of working together in space research, critical minerals, 5G, AI, quantum computing, and more.
“We have signed the landmark Australia India Technology Framework Agreement on cyber and cyber-enabled technology. That means Australia and India are working together for an open, free, safe, and secure Internet. That is the foundation for digital economies to work. We will be soon launching Australia-India Cyber and Critical Technologies Partnership grant programme,” he added.
At the session, Finland announced that an institution-level collaboration has been initiated between Business Finland and the Center of Excellence for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. Karnataka and Finland will now continue to work together to further strengthen and grow this association. Data Science and AI, skilling programmes and start-up collaboration will be some of the few focus areas.
Karnataka said it has developed ‘Global Innovation Alliances (GIA)’ with innovation hubs of the world, through which there are on-going engagements with over 20 countries on a regular basis and Finland is a key GIA partner for Karnataka.
At the sumit was also discussed the strong bilateral relations between India and the UK and that the Science and Technology sector is the fastest-growing element of this relationship.
