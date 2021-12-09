India doubled ransomware detection in Q3 2021 as compared to Q2: Report

India ranked fourth among Asian countries in terms of doubling ransomware detection rate to 7.34 per cent in Q3 2021 from 3.65 per cent in Q2 2021, according to Acronis Cyberthreats Report 2022.

The report highlighted that managed service providers (MSPs) were particularly at risk using more of their own management tools, such as PSA or RMM, which in turn were used against them by cybercriminals, making them increasingly vulnerable to supply chain attacks.

Attacks on MSPs especially dangerous as it lets attackers gain access to both their business and clients – as seen in the SolarWinds breach last year and the Kaseya VSA attack earlier in 2021, one successful attack means crippling hundreds or thousands of SMBs.

In the second half of 2021, only 20 per cent of companies reported not having been attacked – as opposed to 32 per cent last year – indicating that attacks are increasing in frequency across the board.

Candid Wuest, Acronis VP of Cyber Protection Research said, “The cybercrime industry is a well-oiled machine, using cloud and machine intelligence to scale and automate their operations. While the threat landscape continues to grow, we see that the main attack vectors stay the same – and they still work.”

He added, “While the attack surface is growing and 2022 will surely bring us surprises, cyber protection automation remains the only path to greater security, reduced risks, lower costs, and improved efficiency.”

The report surveyed attack and threat data collected by the company’s global network of Acronis CPOCs, which monitor and research cyberthreats 24/7. Malware data was collected by more than 6,50,000 unique endpoints around the world running Acronis Cyber Protect.