India has the potential to become second largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom

India has the potential to become the world’s second largest cloud talent hub with the combined effort of government bodies, education and skilling organisations and technology providers.

Currently, India ranks third with 6,08,000 (FY2021) cloud professionals across all verticals, including technology. However, the demand for cloud solutions is growing exponentially, both in India and worldwide, leading to higher demand for cloud talent as well, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom), said in a report on Monday.

Nasscom, in association with Draup, launched their report titled ‘Cloud Skills: Powering India’s Digital DNA’ in which it said India saw about 3,80,000 job openings for cloud roles in 2020, a 40 per cent growth over 2019. The demand for cloud skills far outweighs the current supply and stakeholders should focus on upskilling, it said, adding that Tata Consultancy Services and Accenture were strategic partners for this research.

The report said with a baseline growth of 24 per cent CAGR, India’s cloud talent pool is expected to grow 2.4X to nearly 1.5 million by 2025. However, there is an urgent need to scale talent further – talent with the right skillsets – that will help meet this demand.

The report estimated that with a more aggressive talent building roadmap (30 per cent+ growth rate), India can increase its cloud talent pool to between 1.7 to 1.8 million and in the process become the world’s second largest cloud talent hub.

“Cloud adoption has witnessed accelerated adoption during the pandemic as enterprises focused on building hybrid work models, collaboration infrastructure and business continuity. Nasscom has set up its FutureSkills PRIME initiative in partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and IT to upskill talent in emerging technologies and cloud skills are a key area of focus on this platform,” Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom, said.