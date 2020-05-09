India tops the charts for Zoom downloads in April: Report

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
India was the biggest market for Zoom in April in terms of downloads according to Sensor Tower.
According to a report by GadgetsNow, the video-conferencing app was the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide in April 2020. It had close to 131 million downloads as per Sensor Tower.
India topped the charts in downloads, accounting for 18 per cent of Zoom’s installs, followed by the United States at 14 per cent.
Zoom last month had said that it had registered 300 million daily meeting participants in April, up from March. The app has seen massive popularity over the last couple of months owing to global shutdowns in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, the video conferencing tool had drawn flak from authorities and individuals worldwide due to security and data privacy issues.
Many authorities including the US, Taiwan and India had issued an advisory against the app. Tech majors such as Google and SpaceX had also banned their employees from using the app according to a Tech Crunch report.
Zoom CEO Eric Yuan in April had announced a 90-day plan focusing on security. The latest update for the app with new security features is set to release today.
Currently, a contact tracing app by the government Aarogya Setu is the most downloaded app in India. The app had close to 9 crore downloads till May 4, according to media reports.
