Indian consumers turned to digital alternatives; became tech-savvy: Deloitte survey

According to the consumer survey report by Deloitte, the Indian consumer appears to be tech-savvy, a convenience seeker, and one who has evolved to be socially conscious amidst induced social distancing and resultant isolation.
Driven towards being future-ready, safe and health-focussed, the consumer is seen embracing digital channels to fulfil demands of procuring goods, conserving cash and make selective choices for leisure and entertainment, as stated in the Wave7* of the Deloitte Global State of the Consumer Tracker.
Consumers are also focussed on reducing exposure to infection by avoiding the point of sale terminals and cash transactions.
The survey revealed that health and safety led mindset shows consumers prefer online shopping for everyday essentials, This includes groceries (55 per cent), household (49 per cent), and medicines (44 per cent).
It noted that discretionary spending online has gone up because of increased demand to buy apparel (53 per cent) and electronics (50 per cent) via e-commerce.
The survey report also mentioned that time spent on mobile internet (52 per cent) and digital entertainment (36 per cent) continues to go up as compared in the last four weeks.
As more stress is being laid on social distancing, 79 per cent of respondents like to keep their current vehicles longer than originally expected.
While 40 per cent of consumers actively searched online for travel deals, and 60 per cent consider buying personal vehicles online.
Leisure travel is seeing positive momentum in India: Indians have shown an intent to travel for leisure which is higher than the other countries.
Fifty-eight per cent of respondents are willing to take domestic flights, while 55 per cent are willing to take International flights over the next three months. With 56 per cent finding it safe to stay at hotels, a new trend of ‘workation’ has emerged during Covid-19.
Speaking on the Global Consumer Tracker, Porus Doctor, Partner and Leader, Consumer Industry, Deloitte India said in the official release: “Covid-19 has shifted the focus of Indian consumers towards an online digital experience even as organisations are redefining their business operations to make the last mile delivery seamless and by ensuring safety and hygiene to meet the new expectations of the consumers.”
Doctor added: “We are already seeing consumer-facing companies adopting automation to better manage their stocks by reducing congestion in stores, and restocking efficiently.”
He believes that using online channels, consumer expectations for seamless shopping experience are poised to grow and companies are fast catching up with this eventuality.
The study analysed the data received from a survey of 1,000 people over a period of 90 days in India.
