Indian economy will emerge stronger from Covid crisis, says Cisco chief

India will emerge from the ongoing Covid-19 crisis as a stronger economy with accelerated growth, according to Chuck Robbins, Chairmen and Chief Executive Officer for Cisco.

“Technology and digitisation have become vitally important industries in India and speaking with many CEOs over the past years I am confident that India will emerge from the crisis as a stronger economy with accelerated growth…..For that to happen we need visionary leadership across the private and public sectors, effective regulations, a digitally literate workforce, expansion of infrastructure and powerful partnerships,” Robbins said while speaking at the Nascomm's annual Technology Leadership Forum 2021

“Over the past year, we have seen significant disruption to our businesses. The pandemic has transformed the way we work, how we learn and connect with others. Every customer and industry has fundamentally changed the way they operate. And having a robust digital strategy is more important than ever before” Robbins said.

“The Covid crisis has revealed the incredible opportunity we have to create a more connected world,” he added.

Robbins also said that the world will emerge from the Covid crisis as a kinder and more considerate one. “At Cisco, we believe technology can solve the world’s biggest problems and create an inclusive future for all, one in which everyone has the opportunity to participate and to thrive.”