Info-tech

Indian English, Hindi added to Microsoft’s text-to-speech service

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 25, 2020 Published on August 25, 2020

Microsoft India has added English (India) and Hindi to its Neural Text-to-Speech (Neural TTS) service language set.

The two Indian languages are among the 15 new dialects added to the service enabled with state-of-the-art AI audio quality. Neural TTS is a part of the Azure Cognitive Services and converts text to lifelike speech for a more natural interface. The service also provides customisable voices and fine-tuned auto control.

Overall, Microsoft TTS supports 110 voices and over 45 languages and variants.

“With natural-sounding speech that matches the stress patterns and intonation of human voices, Neural TTS significantly reduces listening fatigue when users are interacting with AI systems,” a Microsoft statement has said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 25, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.