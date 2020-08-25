Indian English, Hindi added to Microsoft’s text-to-speech service

Microsoft India has added English (India) and Hindi to its Neural Text-to-Speech (Neural TTS) service language set.

The two Indian languages are among the 15 new dialects added to the service enabled with state-of-the-art AI audio quality. Neural TTS is a part of the Azure Cognitive Services and converts text to lifelike speech for a more natural interface. The service also provides customisable voices and fine-tuned auto control.

Overall, Microsoft TTS supports 110 voices and over 45 languages and variants.

“With natural-sounding speech that matches the stress patterns and intonation of human voices, Neural TTS significantly reduces listening fatigue when users are interacting with AI systems,” a Microsoft statement has said.