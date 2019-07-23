Info-tech

Indian firms lost ₹12.8 crore due to data breaches: IBM

Press Trust of India New Delhi | Updated on July 23, 2019 Published on July 23, 2019

Data breaches cost organisations in India about ₹12.8 crore on average between July 2018 and April 2019, according to a report sponsored by IBM.

The global average total cost of a data breach was $3.92 million (about ₹27.03 crore) with the average size of the breach being 25,575 records.

In India, the per capita cost per lost or stolen record was at ₹5,019, compared $150 per record globally. On an average, 35,636 records were compromised in a data breach in India — which ranked 15th in terms of total cost of breach. The findings are part of the 2019 Cost of a Data Breach Report, conducted by the Ponemon Institute, and sponsored by IBM Security.

The report said major causes of data breaches in India comprised malicious or criminal attacks (51 per cent), system glitch (27 per cent) and human error (22 per cent).

