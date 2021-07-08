Indian SaaS has potential to create $1 trillion in value: Report

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) services and solutions in the country has come of age. The Indian SaaS space has the potential to create $1 trillion in value in the country in the next nine years. It can generate five lakh new jobs during the period.
Increasing pace of digital transformation and transition of legacy software firms into SaaS space are the key triggers for the growth.
With nearly 1,000 funded SaaS startups and ten unicorns (those with a valuation of over $1 billion) dotting the space, the SaaS ecosystem collectively generates about $2-3 billion in annual revenue and employ nearly 40,000 people.
“The Indian SaaS space has the potential to create $1 trillion in value and nearly five lakh jobs by 2030,” according to the report ‘Shaping India’s SaaS Landscape’ The report was released on Wednesday by SaaSBOOMi, the Asia’s largest community of SaaS founders and product builders.
SaaSBOOMi, in association with McKinsey and Company, has done a research on the prospects for the SaaS companies in the country.
Six new SaaS unicorns were born during the pandemic -- Postman, Zenoti, Innovacer, Highradius, Chargebee and Browserstack. In 2020, $1.5 billion was invested in Indian SaaS companies, representing a four-fold jump over the last two years.
“If Indian SaaS providers execute to their full potential, they could generate annual revenues of $50-$70 billion by 2030 and win 4-6 per cent of the global market,” the report said.
“Based on recent public SaaS company revenue multiples, this represents a value-creation opportunity of as much as $1 trillion,” it concludes.
The SaaS ecosystem needed to increase funding to three to four times the current levels to reach its potential over the next ten years. This, the report observes, requires concerted support across all stakeholders - industry associations, government, corporates and investors, it said.
“The global SaaS market is expected to cross $500 billion in revenue by 2025, growing at 18-20 per cent annually,” the report said.
The report, however, pointed out that the SaaS companies are facing significant challenges in early stages of product development and marketing. Developing talent too is a major challenge for them, it observed.
“They need to shift to a growth-first mindset with focus on investing in core operational capabilities to scale and win,” it says.
“The findings in this report will provide Indian founders with insights that will help them engage in long-term planning and accelerate future growth,” Manav Garg, Chief Executive Officer of Eka Software Solutions, and Founding Partner of SaaSBOOMi.
“Increasing digital transformation is accelerating SaaS adoption aiming to perform analytics and artificial intelligence,” Debjani Ghosh, President of National Association of Software and Services, said.
The Covid-19 global crisis has created an unprecedented push towards SaaS, with companies across the spectrum moving to online and remote work.
“Legacy software players are transitioning to SaaS, delivering further impetus to the industry. SaaS is expected to generate about 80 per cent of software revenues by 2030, up from about the present level of 35 per cent,” it said.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
‘Arzoo’ consolidated the legendary actor’s image as the tormented lover
The one watershed album that spurred bands to stardom and changed their fortunes forever
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...