India's TWS shipments grew 68% YoY in second quarter: Report

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India’s True Wireless Stereo (TWS) market recorded a 68 per cent YoY growth during the second quarter of 2021, according to the latest research from Counterpoint’s IoT Service.
New launches primarily drove this growth in the affordable price segment along with improved features.
Senior Research Analyst Anshika Jain said, “We have seen a phenomenal change in India’s TWS market with the entry of new players and frequent new launches. More than 40 brands have entered this market since 2020."
"In the next quarter, we will see the entry of more brands (like Nothing Ear, Dizo and Micromax) across price tiers to grab a larger share of this untapped market. Some of the new entrants in Q2 2021 were Lava, Aiwa and TCL. Low-cost offerings have provided the necessary boost to this segment. The share of the ₹1,000-₹2,000 price band grew to 60 per cent of the overall shipments in Q2 2021 compared to 25 per cent in the same quarter last year," added Jain.
According to Jain, growth in the market witnessed some resistance during the second wave of the Covid-29 pandemic in April due to restrictions, including on e-commerce giants in some parts of the country.
"However, the other two months of the quarter met the pent-up demand and helped maintain the growth momentum," Jain said.
In Q2 2021, boAt topped the charts for the fourth quarter in a row with a 37 per cent share of the total TWS shipments.
The brand grew on the back of aggressive marketing, celebrity endorsements and ‘value for money’ offerings such as the Airdopes 701, Airdopes 281 Pro and Airdopes 481V2, as per the report.
Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale in Q2 was another driver for its growth.
OnePlus came in second with a 12 per cent market share, followed by Realme at 10 per cent.
Brands like OnePlus and Realme leveraged their existing smartphone user base to grow their presence in the TWS market.
Noise moved one step up to take the fourth spot with an 8 per cent market share in Q2 2021, registering a 117 per cent YoY growth.
"It offered a good number of new alternatives to the customers and slightly shifted its product portfolio towards the lower price band of₹1,000-₹2,000," as per the report.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
It’s Johnny Lever’s birthday — perfect time for a quiz on humorists
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
Anindita Ghose’s debut novel is a visceral account of loss and emerging anew from it
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...