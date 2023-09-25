Indrajaal, an autonomous wide-area anti-drone/counter-unmanned aircraft solutions firm, announced a manufacturing collaboration with defence technology manufacturer Sigma Advanced Systems (SAS). The primary aim is to enhance domestic production of anti-drone defence systems within the nation.

Under the collaboration, Sigma will be responsible for indigenously manufacturing critical hardware systems for Indrajaal’s drone countermeasures, said the company.

“Their (SAS) expertise in manufacturing aligns with our commitment to delivering quality, indigenous counter-drone solutions. This partnership reinforces our dedication to bolstering India’s security infrastructure,” said Kiran Raju, Co-founder of Indrajaal.

The collaboration underscores the growing importance of homegrown solutions while addressing the emerging security challenges posed by drones. According to a recent report, the global anti-drone market is projected to increase from $1.47 billion by 2023 to $3.8 billion by 2027, driven by a 24.41 percent annual growth rate from 2023 to 2027.

Damodar Reddy, Founder of Sigma Advanced Systems, said, “This partnership reinstates our support for the initiatives Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India. With this partnership, we’re focused on strengthening our nation’s defence capabilities by indigenously manufacturing essential hardware and software systems.”

