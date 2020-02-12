Info-tech

Info Edge reports Q3 loss at ₹62 crore

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 12, 2020 Published on February 12, 2020

Info Edge (India) on Wednesday posted a consolidated loss of ₹62.1 crore for the quarter ended December 2019.

The company had posted consolidated profit of ₹330 crore in the year-ago period, Info Edge (India) Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the company, however, increased to ₹359.7 crore in the October-December period, over ₹323 crore in the year-ago period.

Commenting on the results, the company’s CFO Chintan Thakkar said, “We have witnessed yet another robust quarterly result containing double digit growth in all key matrices such as billing, revenue nd operating EBITDA on year-on-year basis. We continue to leverage our strong cash surplus position to invest in technology and branding.”

Info Edge (India) runs leading internet businesses Naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com, 99acres.com and Shiksha.com.

Shares of the company were trading at ₹2,984 apiece, down 0.44 per cent from the previous close on BSE.

