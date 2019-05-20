Info-tech

Infosys CEO drew ₹ 24.67 cr pay package in FY19

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 20, 2019 Published on May 20, 2019

Salil Parekh, joined Infosys as the CEO in January 2018.   -  Bloomberg

Salil Parekh, the chief executive officer of Infosys, took home a pay package of ₹ 24.67 crore in the last financial year, the company’s annual report showed. Parekh, who joined Infosys in January 2018, received ₹ 6.07 crore in fixed salary and ₹ 10.96 crore in bonus, incentives and variable pay in 2018-19. He also received ₹ 7.64 crore in perquisites on account of exercise of 1,03,604 restricted stock units (RSUs) during fiscal 2019, the annual report said.

Compared to this, Tata Consultancy Services CEO Rajesh Gopinathan drew a package of over ₹ 16 crore. In its annual report, the country’s IT services firm said Gopinathan’s compensation had grown over 28 per cent in FY2018-19. Gopinathan’s remuneration included ₹ 1.15 crore in salary, ₹ 1.26 crore in perquisites, ₹ 13 crore in commission and over ₹ 60 lakh in other allowances - all of which added up to a package of ₹ 16.02 crore.

Infosys chief operating officer UB Pravin Rao earned ₹ 9.05 crore in FY2018-19 against ₹ 8.22 crore in the previous financial year. His remuneration in FY2018-19 included ₹ 4.41 crore in fixed salary, ₹ 3.83 crore in bonus/incentives/variable pay and ₹ 0.81 crore in stock option.

Last week, Infosys had announced that it would allocate five crore shares to its employees under a new stock incentive plan - Plan 2019. Under this, Parekh would be given Rs 10 crore worth of shares, while Rao will receive stocks worth about Rs 4 crore.

