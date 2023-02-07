IT major Infosys has announced a strategic collaboration with GE Digital, GE’s software division, to accelerate grid transformation for the utilities sector.

Together, GE Digital and Infosys will follow a joint go-to-market approach to deliver value-added solutions for grid-related products and services, for their new and existing clients.

Infosys and GE Digital will jointly bring these solutions for the utilities industry to help grid operators realise a more reliable, resilient, and sustainable grid. This will be driven by an industry-leading grid orchestration software platform and a suite of intelligent applications that bring together energy data, network modeling, and artificial intelligence (AI), the company said.

Ashiss Dash, EVP and Global Head - Services, Utilities, Resources and Energy, Infosys, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with GE Digital to drive the digital transformation of the electric grid which is very crucial for the energy transition. Through our GE Digital Centre of Excellence, we plan to bring product depth, scale, and service delivery best practices to this rapidly growing market.”

This collaboration combines GE’s deep expertise and experience with utilities in the energy sector, long years of investment in grid equipment and platforms, and Infosys’ breadth of business transformation, system integration, and advanced technology capabilities that will enable efficient electric grid orchestration.

This engagement builds on Infosys’ eighteen-year relationship with GE, which includes collaboration on innovative technology crucial for the energy transition.

Infosys will build a GE Digital Center of Excellence (CoE) to expand the talent pool for the GE GridOS portfolio and bring in best practices in service delivery. Infosys will also invest in accelerators to integrate the GE platform and application suite into enterprise ecosystems and address client-specific requirements.

In addition, Infosys will bring in digital capabilities in areas like AI, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Industrial IoT to support utility transformation. This 360-degree collaboration will enable Infosys to work with GE to deliver the benefits of Information Technology and Operational Technology (IT-OT) convergence to utilities.

