Infosys expands ESOP pool to cover 8,000 employees

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Infosys has doubled the number of employees eligible for its stock options programme to around 8,000.
The IT major’s Executive Vice-President and the Group Head of Human Resource Development, Krish Shankar, told BusinessLine that the ESOP pool has been expanded in order to recognise high performers among the employees. The company has also spread the net wider by including employees about four, five levels down from the top leadership. “We have gone deeper (in terms of grades) than any other company in India,” Shankar said.
The entire ESOP scheme has been relaunched based on the performance of the company. The ESOPs are linked to the total shareholder return and are market benchmarked. Infosys has also converted the options to restricted stock units which are given at face value and are linked to the market price.
“A significant portion of the share plan is linked to the performance and has a larger pool of employees,” he said. He also pointed out that this scheme has lowered the attrition level.
Krish Shankar said the company has identified 36 digital skills. Employees can take up these courses and get certified and are given a skilled tag and a skill bonus. This has created an ecosystem that offers employees several options to reskill themselves.
About 80 per cent of the talent gets generated through this initiative and during the last two years, most of the employees who work on the digital business are from this pool. Infosys’ digital business has grown by 40 per cent and at present, 50 per cent of its revenues comes from digital.
The HR head said the company’s hybrid model of work has been evolving over a period of time. He said there are a large number of employees who have returned to their hometowns and are working from there. There is another set of employees who are willing to work from offices. Keeping in mind the preference of the clients, the company has put together a hybrid model based on their expectations, he said.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
Recently, customs officials at Kannur airport in Kerala seized gold worth ₹15 lakh concealed as paste within ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...